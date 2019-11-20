Ariana Grande Just Had a Mini Victorious Reunion at Her Concert

It's a Victorious reunion!

Ariana Grande reunited with her former co-stars Elizabeth Gillies and Matt Bennett during her Sweetener Tour stop in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old singer and the 26-year-old actress threw it back to their Nickelodeon days by performing their hit "Give It Up."

"The best moment of my life @lizgillz," Grande wrote on Instagram Stories alongside footage of their duet.

The 28-year-old actor also took the State Farm Arena stage to play a little guitar. In addition, the trio walked alongside each other during Grande's performance of "Thank U, Next."

The celebs posted also photos of the mini-reunion on Instagram.

"I love u forever," Grande wrote underneath Gillies' pic. "U sang sang sang."

Needless to say, fans were pretty excited to see the stars back together.

"LIVING LEGENDS," Dynasty's Maddison Brown wrote on Instagram.

After all, it had been a while since viewers saw these three together. As fans will recall, Grande played Cat Valentine on the program while Gillies played Jade West. As for Bennett, he played Robbie Shapiro.