This Is Us Season 4 Fall Finale Gives Us a New Mystery to Solve

Woo what a mess that This Is Us Thanksgiving was.

The whole family was in town to celebrate the holiday at Randall's house, but everything went awry in various ways. Some of those ways were important, but as usual, it was the very end of the episode that gave us all the stuff we'll be thinking about until the show returns in January.

First of all, after she got upset with Randall, we watched Rebecca leave the house on Thanksgiving and proceed to get lost all over town, losing her phone and eventually having a breakdown in a Chinese restaurant. But as we learned at the end, on Thanksgiving day, Rebecca just went to a movie and turned her phone off. She then admitted to Randall that she barely made it through the CATS trailer (LOL) before forgetting which movie she was there to see.