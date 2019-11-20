The Most Inspiring Ways Celebrities Have Coped With Public Body Shaming

Is there anything more enviable than the ability to not give a f--k?

Oh, to be someone who lets criticism just roll off her back, who laughs in the face of other people's nonsense, to be able to automatically conclude that the meanness says way more about the person dishing it out than it does the person on the receiving end. And not to just know that as a matter of logic, but to really feel it.

As it turns out, however, if there's a rare bird out there, it's the person who truly gives zero f--ks. And if there's one kind of slight they don't care about at all, chances are they care deeply about another kind.

We all wish we didn't care what other people thought about us, about our personalities or our looks. In fact, it can feel like a weakness to care, to be affected by criticism—especially when it comes from a stranger (or not even just a stranger, but an egg-shaped silhouette going by the name of "deeznuts").

So when celebrities of the wow-she's-got-it-all variety open up about their insecurities, and just how much a few crass words can hurt, even when they know better... That helps.