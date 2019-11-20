Best Black Friday Makeup Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 3:30 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! Specifically makeup. With the impending holiday party season upon us, stocking up on shimmery glitters and candy lipsticks is not a bad idea. In an effort to get ahead of the curve—with cyber deals happening now and more discounts coming on Black Friday—we want you to be in the know NOW!
A quick mood boost can be easily fixed with a new eyeshadow palette, a resourceful face primer, or even some fancy foundation brushes to switch up your usual routine. From makeup legends Kevin Aucion to Em Cosmetics to Smith & Cult to fan favorite brands Stila Cosmetics to Cover | FX to bareMinerals, we've handpicked our favorite Black Friday makeup items from the best brands at prices just for you. Our favorite? This set of four metallic glitter wands from Stila Cosmetics, of course! Sales begin starting Nov. 27 and end Dec. 4, but quantities are limited, so plan ahead to get yours before they are gone!
Here are 12 of our favorite deals below.
A versatile and ultra-modern eye gloss that transforms any eyeshadow shadow for a glass-like, high-shine effect. Black Friday Sale: get 25% off your order and receive a free Exotique Diamond Eye Gloss in Galaxy when you spend $75 on Nov. 29.
An alcohol-free clear gel primer that visibly firms, creates a glass-like finish and grips makeup for all-day wear. Black Friday Sale: 30% off site-wide (plus free shipping) from Nov. 26–Dec. 2.
A set of 6 mini GEN NUDE Matte Liquid Lipcolors and Patent Lip Lacquers. Mix and match these vegan formulas to create your perfect holiday lip look. Black Friday Sale: 25% off site-wide with promo code ITSON from Nov. 25–30, then get 30% off site-wide from Dec. 1–2 with promo code CYBERSALE.
Get ready to glow! No shimmer or glitter, just skin-loving ingredients and sheer buildable color to amplify your natural radiance. This lightweight, yet luxurious serum formula provides a youthful and dewy glow with each and every drop. Black Friday Sale: on Dec. 29, get 25% off most products site-wide, then take 20% off most products site-wide on Dec. 2.
Finally, an everyday wearable metallic! This silky metallic plumping liquid lipstick ranges from sheer to full coverage, giving you the option to wear alone or as a topper with your favorite lipstick. Available in a variety of colors. Black Friday Sale: get 30% off site-wide plus free shipping from Nov. 27–Dec. 3.
Transcend the every day with this velvety-soft powder eye shadows. Black Friday Sale: 35% off site-wide plus free shipping on all orders of $50 or more from Nov. 29–Dec. 1 with promo code BF35. On Dec. 2, get a free two-piece beauty gift on all orders.
Mesmer-eyes in otherworldly dimension with four full-sized, award-winning liquid eye shadows. Black Friday Sale: 35% off site-wide plus free shipping on all orders of $50 or more from Nov. 29–Dec. 1 with promo code BF35. On Dec. 2, get a free two-piece beauty gift on all orders.
Line and define, with precise strokes. Perfect for filling in the spaces between lashes to quickly and easily make lashes appear fuller. The formula glides on with ease, dries quickly and won't smudge or run, day-into-night. Black Friday Sale: 35% off site-wide plus free shipping on all orders of $50 or more from Nov. 29–Dec. 1 with promo code BF35. On Dec. 2, get a free two-piece beauty gift on all orders.
When in doubt - add glitter. You're sure to turn heads with this ultimate liquid metal pair. Black Friday Sale: take 30% off site-wide from Nov. 27–Dec. 1, plus get a free Instant Recall setting spray with a $25 purchase from Dec. 2–4.
Infinite combos, endless possibilities. 9 shade palette with a mix of matte & metallic finishes. Black Friday Sale: take 30% off site-wide from Nov. 27–Dec. 1, plus get a free Instant Recall setting spray with a $25 purchase from Dec. 2–4.
Create the perfect illusion with this pair of full-size on-the-go makeup essentials. Achieve seamlessly blended, buildable coverage wherever you wander with a natural, radiant finish. Black Friday Sale: on Nov. 27–30, get 20% off orders up to $100 with promo code BF20 and 30% off all orders of $100 or more with code BF30. On Dec. 1–3, get 25% off all orders with promo code CM2019.
In just one coat, this jet black volumizing and lengthening mascara with precise bristles grabs every lash for a full and flirty effect. Black Friday Sale: on Nov. 27–30, get 20% off orders up to $100 with promo code BF20 and 30% off all orders of $100 or more with code BF30. On Dec. 1–3, get 25% off all orders with promo code CM2019.
