Best Black Friday Makeup Deals 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! Specifically makeup. With the impending holiday party season upon us, stocking up on shimmery glitters and candy lipsticks is not a bad idea. In an effort to get ahead of the curve—with cyber deals happening now and more discounts coming on Black Friday—we want you to be in the know NOW!

A quick mood boost can be easily fixed with a new eyeshadow palette, a resourceful face primer, or even some fancy foundation brushes to switch up your usual routine. From makeup legends Kevin Aucion to Em Cosmetics to Smith & Cult to fan favorite brands Stila Cosmetics to Cover | FX to bareMinerals, we've handpicked our favorite Black Friday makeup items from the best brands at prices just for you. Our favorite? This set of four metallic glitter wands from Stila Cosmetics, of course! Sales begin starting Nov. 27 and end Dec. 4, but quantities are limited, so plan ahead to get yours before they are gone!

Here are 12 of our favorite deals below.