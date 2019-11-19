T.I. Set to Address Family Drama on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 1:24 PM
T.I. is ready to address his latest controversy.
Less than two weeks after making front-page headlines for his quotes regarding visits to the gynecologist with his daughter, the rapper has decided to sit down with a familiar face.
Pop culture fans, get ready for a juicy new Red Table Talk.
"We're about to have T.I. and his wife Tiny," Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed to People while attending AFI Fest in Los Angeles. "They came on [Monday] and he addresses the controversy that is happening right now in regards to his daughter—and me and Tiny also talk about how they survived their challenges in the marriage."
Jada added, "It was an exception show and I'm proud of it."
For those who don't recall, T.I. appeared on the Ladies Like Us podcast earlier this month and admitted to going to the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris in order to "check her hymen."
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ASCAP
"Most kids, man, in hindsight looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have," T.I. told the co-hosts.
T.I.'s daughter would later unfollow the rapper on social media. She also subtly responded to the headlines by liking a series of tweets that called her father's actions "disgusting," "possessive" and "controlling."
As for Tiny, who is Deyjah's step-mom, she also reacted to the headlines in a subtle way on social media. When a follower asked if Deyjah was doing okay, Tiny responded with a series of rolling eye emojis.
As pop culture fans know, Red Table Talk features three generations of women including Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones putting it all on table. In fact, their previous guests including Jordyn Woods and Demi Moore have found themselves willing to share personal details about their lives.
See for yourself when Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.
Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?