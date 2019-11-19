Why Fans Believe the 2020 Grammy Nominations Have Leaked

Spoiler alert! The 2020 Grammy nominations might've been leaked.

On Wednesday, the Recording Academy is set to reveal the 2020 Grammy Awards nominees. It's a moment that's highly anticipated for many reasons, but today it seems there's been a slight damper on the occasion. Why is this, some may ask? Well, it's because people think the nominees have already been revealed.

Early Tuesday, fans noticed the Recording Academy website had changed many artists' number of nominations. For example, Ariana Grande's page showed that she has 11 nominations, but as of the 2019 Grammy Awards she only had six.

While this could be explained away by mere technical errors, it couldn't explain how Billie Eilish, who has never been nominated before, now has six nominations.

By the end of Tuesday afternoon, these increases in nominations were no longer present on the website.