Why We Know So Little About Jessica Chastain's Personal Life

Because for a good long stretch, we didn't. It was a year ago today that the general public caught on to the fact that Chastain had become a mom, welcoming a baby husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo via surrogate on April 4, 2018.

And in the 19 months since Giulietta Chastain Passi's arrival, we've learned, well, pretty much nothing about their little girl. The 42-year-old two-time Oscar nominee did confirm that they had become parents—a fact more or less assumed when she was spotted carrying a car seat and pushing a stroller, both shrouded under a blanket. Closing out 2018, she thanked her Instagram followers "for respecting my privacy while I was blessed with the gift of becoming a mother."

Weeks later, she gave a shout out to all the fathers out there, writing, "You are present with your children. You listen and allow them to tell you who they are. The love and tenderness you show the world is the medicine we need. I love you all." So safe to say Passi de Preposulo is living up to his end of the bargain.

Beyond that, the most it seems we're likely to get is a glimpse of a tiny hand grasping for one of Mom's jewels.