EXCLUSIVE!

Lala Kent Promises You'll See Randall Emmett Much More on Vanderpump Rules

  • By
    &

by Amanda Williams & Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 11:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards

There's a new couple SURving up some realness on Vanderpump Rules.

While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been together for several years—heck, the engaged pair is planning their dream wedding together—reality TV fans aren't used to seeing the duo interact together on the small screen.

That may change when a new season of Vanderpump Rules kicks off this January on Bravo.

"For three years, obviously she wanted to show that part of her life," Randall shared with E! News exclusively at the 2nd annual American Influencer Awards. "And this last season, she just said, 'Look, why don't we just try it out? It'll show that people don't know how we really are.' We're goofy, nerdy. We sit at home. She watches Friends all day. I'm on my phone playing poker. I mean we're not super exciting people and so she's like let's just do that."

He continued, "I think people will then get to see who we really are... I'll tell you, you see a lot of fun. You will see how we are."

Photos

2019 American Influencer Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

While Lala teased that you may also witness a few "little tiffs" between the two during the season, everything is good and the experience was a positive one.

"You will see how we deal with it and all the fun of how we are," Randall added. "The vulnerable side that Instagram doesn't show."

As fans eagerly wait for the new season, Lala is working hard on her Lala Beauty line. She's also busy preparing for the wedding of her dreams. The Bravo star admitted that her special day will not be filmed.

At the same time, all of her cast members are scoring an invite—even if the guest list needs to get shorter.

Lala Kent

Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards

"I don't have my dress yet. I don't know what I was putting my bridesmaids in. It's a lot and then we still, our guest list is a little bit high, so cutting is on baby. We are axing people."

And for those close friends who want to offer a helping hand, you've been warned. Lala is a planner and wants a say especially when it comes to her bachelorette party.

"I am planning it because I don't like people planning stuff for me," she shared. "If they are, then they better be taking me to Barbados because that's what I want. That's where were doing it."

Vanderpump Rules returns January 7 on Bravo.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Vanderpump Rules , Lala Kent , Couples , Reality TV , TV , Bravo , Celebrities , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.