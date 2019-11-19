Scooter Braun Shares Message About Kindness Amid Taylor Swift Music Battle

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 6:17 AM
Scooter Braun is sharing his words to live by as his music battle with Taylor Swift continues.
It was just days ago that the "Lover" singer took to social media to call out the record executive and Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta over the right to perform her old hit songs. T.Swift, who is set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2019 American Music Awards, revealed in a message to fans that she wanted to perform her old hits at the award show, but was being blocked from doing so.
"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift wrote. "Additionally - and this isn't the way I had planned on telling you this news - Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film."
"Scott Borchetta told my team that they'll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun," the 29-year-old star continued. "I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished."
Early Tuesday, Braun took to Instagram to seemingly respond to the music battle, sharing a message with his social media followers.
"Kindness is the only response," the message, captioned "words to live by," reads.
On Monday, Big Machine Label Group released a statement regarding the upcoming 2019 AMAs.
"The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms," Big Machine Label Group said. "This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances."
"It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media," the statement concluded. "Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed."
While this message appeared to grant Swift permission to perform her old hit songs, Dick Clark Productions then responded, saying that they never authorized Big Machine's statement.
"At no time did Dick Clark Productions agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift's performance at the 2019 American Music Awards," the statement reads. "Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift's management team. We have no further comment."
Now, Swifties are waiting to hear a possible update from the superstar singer in regards to this weekend's performance.
