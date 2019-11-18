Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her "Favorite Teenager"—and Alex Rodriguez Approves

Feel the light—and the love—from Jennifer Lopez.

As Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha celebrates her birthday this week, the high school student is receiving lots of love from her extended family.

On Monday morning, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for her future step-daughter.

"Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!!" she wrote on social media. "May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day. #Tashi."

Not to be outdone, Alex also had a special post for his daughter that included a video montage of unforgettable moments.