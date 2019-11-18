Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s Message to a Sick 3-Year-Old Fan Will Warm Your Heart

by kelli boyle | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 11:38 AM
When it comes to inspiring fans, no one does it quite like Dwayne Johnson.
The superstar loves to send messages to his supporters whenever he can, especially when he can send that love to someone in need. Case in point: He just shared a three-minute video made specially for a 3-year-old battling cancer who's a big fan of Moana.
Posting the heartfelt video on his Instagram on Monday, The Rock shared the story of Hyrum Harris. According to his caption, the child has been "diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome." Johnson also revealed that the tot watches Moana several times a day to keep his spirits up, so he decided to take on some spirit-lifting duties himself.
Johnson started off his message by addressing viewers. "This message is for a little boy out there," he said. "He's 3 years old. And this little boy is one of the coolest boys around, and he's certainly one of the strongest because he is a fighter. And right now this little boy, he's in the fight of his life."
Then the actor spoke directly to Harris.
As he said, "I heard that you love a movie called Moana, which is crazy, because I love that movie too." Johnson, as Disney fans will recall, voiced the character of Maui the demi-God in the 2016 Disney flick, but for the purposes of this video, he pretended that he was just a guy "with a very large head" who sounds a lot like Maui.
Now, get ready for the gut-punch. The Hobbs & Shaw star continued, "And I also heard that you watch Moana almost 10 times a day because the character you love, Maui, gives you strength."
We're not crying, you're crying. Okay, we're all crying.
If that last line didn't get you teary-eyed, Johnson's caption certainly will.
"According to Hyrum's mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG," Johnson wrote. "Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I'm a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui."
As it turns out, Johnson has a lot more to say than just "you're welcome."
