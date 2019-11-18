Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Wife Lauren Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

ABC News/Strahan, Sara & Keke
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 11:22 AM
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino appeared on Monday's episode of Strahan, Sara & Keke and shared she suffered a miscarriage.
"So, the night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived," Lauren told hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. "And at about six and a half, seven weeks, I miscarried."
Lauren said "it was heart-wrenching."
"When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that it was our time and it was our blessing," she recalled. "I rely on my faith to get me through everything in life—and especially the challenging things we've gone through. If I didn't have my faith, I wouldn't be here. So, it was hard. It was really difficult."
Because the Jersey Shore couple has shared so much of their lives with their fans, Lauren "didn't want to hold this in."
"I wanted to share it for other people going through it and, you know, just be honest so that I can kind of heal through the process," she said.
Sara then applauded Lauren and said "what you're doing is so important."
"The problem is so many women don't hear about this," the host said. "And when you realize it happens medically and it happens, but women usually suffer in isolation and blame themselves and they beat themselves up and they think, ‘What would be the reason for this?' The more women talk about it and the more people, like you, are strong enough to normalize it, the more we're a united front realizing it does happen. Sadly, it happens to so many people."
Lauren and Mike tied the knot in 2018, and the reality TV star had opened up about his desire to have kids before.
"My girlfriend—she's my rock, she's my best friend and I always refer to her as my better half," he told E! News ahead of their engagement in 2018. "She makes me want to be a better person. She makes me strive to be the best version of myself for her and, you know, our future family."
