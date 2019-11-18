Alyson Stoner Reveals the Chance of Another Epic Missy Elliott Collaboration

Some performances are simply unforgettable.

Pop culture fans could argue that Missy Elliott's appearance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards is one of them. While taking the stage to perform her biggest hits, the rapper brought out her O.G. hype girl Alyson Stoner as a special surprise guest.

The moment went viral and even after all these months, Alyson can't believe all the positivity it spread.

"In full transparency, the most important thing for me was to prioritize Missy—not myself—because it was her award, not mine. Then the next most important thing for me was to maintain my composure and recognize that virality is a huge spike, and it only lasts for a moment, so to remain healthfully nonattached to it and to just step into more of a meditative, joyful place and be present," she explained to E! News exclusively at TrevorLIVE. "And honestly I've never seen that positive of a response to a viral moment."

She continued, "It's about 95% positive and if that's all it was for the world to come together and appreciate a moment they all remembered fondly, I couldn't be more grateful to have participated."