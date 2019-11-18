Chicago West Proves She's the Trendiest Toddler

While she's not yet 3 years old, Chicago West is already a budding fashionista. 

Of course, it's no surprise the tot has style—she is the famous daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, after all. Still, the youngster's early fashion sense was undeniable in a new shot shared by her makeup mogul mama.

"Chi Chi," Kardashian captioned a shot of her daughter fabulously rocking a pair of sleek sunglasses. As to be expected of Kim's social media feed, the shot has already amassed nearly two million likes. 

Back in March, Chicago was practicing her walk in heels when she stomped around in her mom's neon yellow stilettos and accessorized with a pint-sized purse. Like we said—she's a fashionista in the making. 

Meanwhile, if the youngster needs any style help, she can also turn to her older sister, North West, who has shown a knack for fashion since her earliest days. 

Now only 6 years old, North has already strutted the runway and posed for her own solo magazine cover

Last month, she showed off her styling skills by dressing her gal pals in designer duds and posing together, as evidenced by a photo Kim posted on Instagram.

We have a feeling Chicago will be joining her sister in the fashionable fun very soon. 

