Hayley Kiyoko Has a Powerful Message of Support for Struggling Fans

by Spencer Lubitz & Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 9:01 AM
Hayley Kiyoko received a very special honor at TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2019.
On Sunday night, the "L.O.V.E. Me" singer received the "Youth Innovator Award" for her continued support and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. When asked what the honor means to her, Hayley told E! News at The Trevor Project's Annual Fundraising Gala, held at The Beverly Hilton, "I think it's just really important to be the strength and bravery that you've worked so hard to create for yourself."
The 28-year-old star went on to add, "And so to share that with others, seeing all of these celebrities and artists and activists show up for the Trevor Project and be like, 'Hey, I support you and I'll stand by you when you need help,' is so important and productive."
Looking ahead to the future, Hayley shared with E! News that she wants to continue to "inspire people" and to get to "share stories" with others.
"And get new experiences," she continued. "And I'm just grateful to be alive."
Before taking the stage to receive her award, Hayley previewed her speech for E! News.
"I think the main thing is we inspire people by existing, and I think that that's probably the main thing that you'll get out of my speech, is the fact that everyone's here, I'm here, you're here for inspiring others just by being here," she shared.
Hayley also sent a message of support to fans who might be struggling with identity or acceptance.
As for what Hayley wants those fans to learn from her, she shared, "That they can find happiness, that they can find love, that they can achieve their dreams, that we put these boundaries and these walls up and break them, even when society puts them up for you."
Cybill Shepherd was also honored at Sunday's event, along with the PwC Charitable Foundation, Inc., which announced a $6 million investment in The Trevor Project's mission.You can learn more about The Trevor Project HERE.
