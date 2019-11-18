This Fight Between Ramona Singer and Vicki Gunvalson on Watch What Happens Live Is Too Perfect

To close out BravoCon, Bravo did the most Bravo thing possible and assembled a who's who of past and current Bravolebrities for the biggest Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen ever.

The episode, which was taped on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom and aired on Sunday, Nov. 17, featured everyone from Caroline Manzo and Lisa Vanderpump to Jill Zarin and Lisa Rinna. When you have a smattering of Real Housewives and other Bravo stars like this, you know it's going to be wild. And host Andy Cohen used the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have Housewives confront each other over beefs.

In the video below, The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer comes face-to-face with The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant over a photo opp slight in the Hamptons.