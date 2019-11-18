Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy, 7, Is Now An Award Winning Songwriter

Blue Ivy Carter already has more BET Awards than you.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child just snagged a major accolade at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards for her work on "Brown Skin Girl." One of the most popular tracks from 2019's The Lion King: The Gift album, the song won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at Sunday night's ceremony, marking Blue's first songwriting win! To make things even more impressive, this win is a family affair, as Queen Bey and Jay-Z are also credited as songwriters on the single.

This is just another success Blue has achieved thanks to "Brown Skin Girl." In July, she landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time when the song debuted at No. 76. On the Billboard Top 200 chart, The Lion King: The Gift peaked at No. 2. She also co-starred with her mother in the "Spirit" music video.

And The Lion King album wasn't even the first soundtrack Blue appeared on in 2019!