Christina Aguilera, Travis Scott and More Stars to Hit the Stage at the 2019 American Music Awards

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Mark your calendars and set those alarms, pop culture fans!
The 2019 American Music Awards is officially less than a week away, and music lovers can expect to see a swoon-worthy show on Sunday, Nov. 24. As if we weren't excited to see Selena Gomez hit the stage to perform her two hit singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced more artists slated to perform.
Christina Aguilera and musical duo A Great Big World will join forces once more for another epic collaboration. This marks a special moment for the trio as well, considering they performed for the first time together at the 2013 American Music Awards.
Moreover, viewers and audience members alike can expect to be blow away when Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT share the stage together. It will mark the first televised performance of their new single, "Take What You Want."
Dare we say it's going to be iconique?!
Earlier this month, notable performers were also announced to hit the stage on Sunday. That list includes, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain (to name a few).
Additionally, Taylor Swift will be honored with the Artist of the Decade award and will (hopefully) perform a medley of her hit songs. She recently revealed that Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun weren't allowing her to perform her old songs at the awards ceremony due to the fact that they own her old music catalog. However, fans are crossing their fingers that things will be settled between Swift, Borchetta and Braun so she can sing her classic tunes.
All in all, fans are in for a real treat during the 2019 American Music Awards, which will be hosted by Ciara. You can catch all of the stellar performances, major red carpet moments and more come Sunday.
The awards show will air on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.