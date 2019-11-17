Teresa Giudice Leaves BravoCon Early to Take Her Father to the Hospital

Family over everything!

No one lives by that motto more than Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice. On Sunday, the 47-year-old reality TV personality celebrated the third day of BravoCon with her co-stars, other Bravo celebs and fans alike. However, she had to cut her time at the convention short to take her father Giacinto Gorga to the hospital.

"Sorry, BravoCon fans," Teresa told her followers on Instagram Stories, alongside a video where you could see an ambulance truck in the distance. "I had to leave."

She continued, "My dad doesn't feel well. I'm taking him to the hospital."

While the mom-of-four didn't share any other details with her fans, E! News can confirm that the reality TV star's father is back in the hospital, where he has been several times this past year. His recent visit, however, does not look any worse.

Despite having to leave the last day of BravoCon early, it looks like the reality TV personality had a good ole time there.