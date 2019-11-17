Demi Lovato and New Boyfriend Austin Wilson Show PDA on a Hike

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 12:41 PM
PDA alert!
Demi Lovato looked absolutely smitten with her new boyfriend Austin Wilson as the two went on a stroll in Los Angeles together on Sunday, marking the first time they have been photographed in public together.
And they showed their love for hard rock and heavy metal with coordinating band T-shirts: Wearing a Metallica tee, the singer's pink-haired beau wrapped one arm around her as they walked together up a street in the Hollywood Hills, as she, wearing a Nirvana T-shirt, looked at him adoringly. Both also wore baseball caps and brought water bottles with them and held hands during their hike.
The 27-year-old's outing with Wilson, a 25-year-old model, comes days after they made their relationship Instagram official with some PDA pics at home.
A source told E! News at the time that Lovato met Wilson via a new group of friends, most of whom are sober. The singer, who has battled substance abuse for years, relapsed and suffered a drug overdose in July 2018 and then underwent rehab. The source said Wilson is also a recovering former addict.
"The romance was a whirlwind and they became romantic very recently," the source said.
BACKGRID
The insider also said that Wilson's journey to sobriety is similar to Lovato's and that he "can relate to her on that level and has been very empathetic to her struggles."
"Demi loves that they share the same values and are on the same page about their health and wellbeing," the source said. "Demi thinks he is a good influence and a positive light to be around."
