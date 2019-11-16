Prince Andrew Denies Sexual Allegations Made Against Him by Jeffrey Epstein's Accuser

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Andrew is ready to tell his side of the story.
On Saturday, the Duke of York opened up to BBC Newsnight's anchor Emily Maitlis about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts. She claimed she was forced to have sex with the 59-year-old royal on three occasions between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island.
Now, Prince Andrew is opening up about the accusations made against him and his relationship with the accused sex trafficker, because as he put it, "there is no good time to talk about Mr. Epstein and all things associated."
"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," the Duke of York said in the tell-all interview on Saturday. "It just never happened."
The royal family member, whose daughters are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, also discussed an accusation Giuffre made about him, where she claimed that he danced with her at London's Tramp nightclub before she allegedly had sex with him in a mansion in the Belgravia area.
However, Prince Andrew stated that was impossible since he was with his children during that time.
"No, that couldn't have happened because the date that's being suggested I was at home with the children," the 59-year-old royal shared. "I'd taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at, I suppose, sort of four or five in the afternoon. And then because the Duchess (Sarah Ferguson) was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away, the other one is there. I was on terminal leave at the time from the Royal Navy so, therefore, I was at home."
Prince Andrew added that he wouldn't have been able to dance or sweat at the Tramp nightclub, due to suffering from a medical condition.
"I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of Adrenalin in the Falkland's War when I was shot at and I simply…it was almost impossible for me to sweat," he shared. "It's only because I have done a number of things in the recent past that I am starting to be able to do that again."
Moreover, the Duke of York denied having sex with Giuffre on the other two occasions she claimed. "I was at a dinner for The Outward Bound Trust in New York and then I flew up to Boston the following day and then on the day that she says that this occurred, they'd [Epstein and Giuffre] already left to go the island before I got back from Boston," he stated. "So, I don't think that could have happened at all."
During the interview, Maitlis brings up the photograph that showed him wrapping his arm around Giuffre's waist. This image is believed to have been taken inside the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 when Giuffree would have been only 17-years-old at the time.
"I have absolutely no memory of that photograph ever being taken," the Duke of York said, and even suggested that the photo was altered. "I don't remember going upstairs in the house because that photograph was taken upstairs and I am not entirely convinced that… I mean that is… that is what I would describe as me in that."
He continued, "We can't be certain as to whether or not that's my hand on her whatever it is, left… left side."
Despite everything, though, Prince Andrew explained that he doesn't regret having a friendship with Epstein. He said, "For the reason being that the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn, either by him or because of him, were actually very useful."
Although, he expressed that he wasn't "that close" to the accused sex trafficker like many people believe.
You can watch the interview above.