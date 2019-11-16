Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Has ''Passed the Single Torch'' to Kristen Doute

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
by Pamela Avila & Beth Sobol | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 4:04 PM
Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
All the single ladies, now put your hand up...
It's BravoCon weekend and the ladies of Vanderpump Rules ladies are spilling the tea on all things.
Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute sat down with E! News to talk about Kristen's latest book and about Scheanna's relationship.
In case you missed it, the Bravo star, Kristen, announced in October that she was teaming up with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days author Michele Alexander to write He's Making You Crazy. "It starts from my first kiss until kind of where I am at now—which is without a man—which is fine because I think I really need that to, like not be cheesy but [about] self-love. I'm really not going to find a person until I know myself really well as a 36-year-old adult... I don't need a boyfriend," Kristen explained.
Like any good friend, Scheana has Kristen's back.
"She's catching up to where I was in the last two years. So, I have passed the single torch on to her and I am just putting all those vibes out for her," Scheana said.
The Vanderpump Rules star also opened up about her new relationship with boyfriend Brock Davies at BravoCon. While it seems she wants to keep things more private, she shared with E! News that things were getting serious with Davies.
To People, she said, "I'm happy. I don't feel like I need to brag about him because I know he's not going anywhere. He's very nice, and he treats me the way I deserve to be treated."
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent also chimed in to hype him up. "She doesn't have to brag about him because his actions speak for themself. And he's so hot. He's a snack and a teddy bear."
LaLa also opened up about her own relationship. The Bravo star is in total bridal mode, knee-deep into her wedding planning process with fiancé Randall Emmett. "I'm ripping my hair out already, and we're five months out," Lala told E! News at the BravoCon event on Saturday. "But you know what, I'm so excited, because at the end of the day, everyone has told me don't get so caught up in the wedding planning that you can't enjoy the process of you becoming a family."
We're so glad to hear that the Vanderpump Rules ladies are living their best life—on and off the market!
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?