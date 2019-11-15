Leah McSweeney Joins The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12

John Sciulli/Getty Images for PacSun
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 7:14 PM
John Sciulli/Getty Images for PacSun
There's a new Housewife in the Big Apple. Leah McSweeney has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City season 12. Bravo made it official at the first-ever BravoCon.
Back for another go are Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.
Leah's involvement with the series was announced at a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Leah, who was rumored to be joining the cast after Bethenny Frankel announced her exit, is the founder and CEO of Married to the Mob, a fashion line. A veteran of Millionaire Matchmaker, Leah has also popped up on Love & Hip Hop: New York and several radio programs.
And Leah isn't the only new face on RHONY. Original Real Housewives star Jill Zarin also confirmed she taped this season filmed with the cast. Since leaving the show after season four, Jill has popped up sporadically. Cameras captured her reunion with one-time pal Bethenny outside the funeral for Jill's late husband Bobby Zarin.
Ahead of filming on season 12, Bethenny announced her exit from the series. An original cast member, Bethenny first left the show after season three for her own spinoff. After that ended, she hosted her own talk show until returning to the franchise in season eight.
"I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter," Bethenny told Variety in a statement. "It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."
No premiere date for The Real Housewives of New York City has been announced.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?