Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Pulls Off Incredible Drag Transformation for BravoCon

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 7:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tom Sandoval, BravoCon 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Category is... BravoCon 2019!

Bravolebrities like Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval are taking over New York City for the network's inaugural fan convention, and it's already off to a killer start. Case in point? An unexpected appearance from Tom's drag persona, otherwise known as "Jen Rod." (And yes, that's a play on Lisa Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd.)

Dressed in a bedazzled corset top, fishnets and heeled booties, Tom's drag transformation undoubtedly deserved 10's across the board. 

Pump Rules fans were first introduced to this side of Tom when he and the rest of the guys embraced their inner female in honor of Tom Schwartz's bachelor party. Needless to say, it's great to see that Tom—err, Jen—has kept the platinum blonde wig and false lashes still looking fresh after all these years. 

Co-star Kristen Doute raved about Tom's glam vibe on Instagram, writing, "I could never pull off this look." His girlfriend, fellow Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, agreed when she commented, "I DIED." 

Watch

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

In addition to Tom, Ariana and Kristen, castmates Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Jax Taylorare expected to take part in the three-day convention, which kicked off Friday. 

Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen is currently hosting the biggest Watch What Happens Live! episode of all time, which promises to feature upwards of 77 stars from your favorite franchises.

Stay tuned to E! News for around-the-clock coverage of BravoCon 2019.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Vanderpump Rules , Reality TV , Bravo , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.