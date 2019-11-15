Mark Duplass Says the Second Half of The Morning Show Is 100% Better Than the First Half of the Season

Believe it or not, we're already halfway through the first season of The Morning Show.

Apple TV+'s flagship drama has already given us countless moments of Jennifer Aniston brilliance, as well as plenty of things to talk and argue and wonder about. Critics have given the show a score of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score is at a 94%, and the show has definitely made a splash.

According to star Mark Duplass, the second half of the season is even better.

"What I will say is that 100%, the back half of the show is better than the front half of the show," he told E! News at the HFPA Golden Globe Ambassadors announcement party. "And you see the master-crafting of the writing more than anything, about everything they've set up, and paying it off."