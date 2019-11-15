Sean "Diddy" Combs Pays Tribute to Kim Porter on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Sean "Diddy" Combswill forever miss Kim Porter.

On the 1-year anniversary of her untimely death, the mogul took to social media with a comforting video of his late ex-girlfriend playing the piano and a heartfelt message.

"I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much," he wrote on Friday. "Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face."

Combs continued, "I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter."

He and Porter were in a relationship for more than a decade and welcomed three children together before their final split in 2007, though they continued to have an amicable relationship. On Nov. 15, 2018, she was found dead in her bed at home, later confirmed as the result of lobar pneumonia. She was 47 years old.