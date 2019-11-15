Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's Anniversary Trip Is More Romantic Than Any Fantasy Suite

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 1:45 PM

Time flies when you're madly in love!

It's hard to believe that it has been one whole year since Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph began their romance away from the cameras.

But to celebrate the occasion, the former Bachelor decided to plan something special for his leading lady. As it turns out, the pair headed to Marigot Bay Resort and Marina in St. Lucia for a few romantic days away.

"One year ago today they put the cameras down and we cooked our first meal together in Mallorca, Spain. I knew then that loving you was going to be easy, but I couldn't have imagined this," Colton wrote on Instagram with a montage of memories. "You have shown me the power of love and I never knew that I could love like this."

The former NFL player continued, "I love all of the small moments in our life just as much as the big ones. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. I love all of you Cass."

Not to be outdone, Cassie also took a break from enjoying the sunshine to share a heartfelt post dedicated to her man.

"Happy year!! I can't believe we've already been together for a year. Although it does feel like I've known you for much longer, this year went by in the blink of an eye. It was full of lots of changes, growth and a million amazing memories with you," she wrote. "I am the luckiest girl. I couldn't ask for anything more than to have a man like you by my side. You mean the world to me. I love you, best friend. Now let's get another Sangria."

Just last week, the couple attended the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards where Colton was nominated for Top Competition Contestant of 2019.

While the reality star wasn't ready to reveal his surprise anniversary plans for Cassie, it was clear exciting times were ahead.

"We're just excited to spend time together and we don't have any concrete plans with anything yet. We talk about [moving in together]. There's just no date yet," Cassie teased to us.

Colton added, "We're still really building a foundation in our relationship. We get to spend the rest of our lives with each other hopefully so there's no need to rush anything."

Congratulations you two and happy anniversary!

