Attention Beauty Gurus! James Charles Is Offering $50,000 to the Next Big Influencer

Hi Sisters!

James Charles is searching for the "best of the best" beauty influencers from the YouTube community for his new untitled limited competition series. He made the big announcement on his YouTube channel on Friday, telling fans that this is a dream that's been three years in the making. "Reality competition shows have always been a guilty pleasure of mine, and ever since I became a content creator on YouTube, it's been one of my biggest dreams to create my own," he said in a statement. "Beauty is such a major industry, and I've been lucky enough to grow a huge platform, but now I want to give back and share the knowledge I've gathered with others."

So what does the star expect from the potential contestants? Well, according to James, "Being a superstar influencer takes a whole lot more than just blending eyeshadow, and I can't wait to find out who has what it takes to make it to the top."