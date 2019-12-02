Ally Brooke's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 9:00 PM
We're ringing in this year's holiday season in perfect harmony thanks to Ally Brooke!
The singer and dancer took some time off her busy Dancing With the Stars schedule to chat with us about what she'll be up to when the holidays come around.
"I'm most looking forward to celebrating and reflecting on 2019—from the creative process of making and sharing new music with my fans, to the highs and lows I've experienced on Dancing With The Stars," Ally shared with E! News exclusively. "It's been an incredible year and the holidays are my favorite time to reflect and recharge by spending time with my family."
And what better way to wrap up an amazing year than sharing her favorite holiday gift picks with E! News? Ally gave us all the scoop on what we should be adding to our gift lists including a pair of Victoria's Secret workout tights that have gotten her through those long rehearsals for DWTS.
Check out her top 10 gifts for the season of giving below!
"My VS PINK Seamless Workout Tights and Lightly Lined Gym Racerback set is the perfect outfit for my dance rehearsals and morning runs," Ally shared with E! News.
Whether you know someone who spends hours in the dance studio like Ally or simply want a cute accessory that will keep you hydrated, this pale peachy pink water bottle will always be perfect on the go!
All year round—and especially during the holidays—you can never have too much highlighter. Besides giving you a natural glow, Glossier's Haloscope will give you a hydrated, dewy finish since it's made from vitamin-rich moisturizers.
The festivities mean it's time to go full-out with make up—and a good look is never complete without falsies! This staple beauty item can be gifted to anyone who loves that little extra pop in their look.
Ever wish you could always take your favorite scent with you? This Jo Malone candle is made for exactly that, and will make you feel at home anywhere you go.
Clear phone cases are in, and they make for the best holiday presents! Gift this adorable good luck charm phone case to your favorite lucky person!
A cute backpack that fits all the essentials is the gift you'll never regret giving! This cute, every day bag from Fjallraven is perfect for those going back to school or on a quick holiday trip.
Leopard print is not making its way out of fashion anytime soon, and the best way to sneak it in is through accessories. This adorable leopard headband will add a pop of style to any casual all-black winter outfit.
Jewelry is a girl's best friend—especially if they're hoop earrings. This dainty bling from Mejury will add the perfect amount of elegance to any outfit.
The best part of the holiday celebrations is getting all pampered up, and that comes with lots of red nail polish! Give this to your spa-day-in buddy to get all prepped and ready for the happiest day of the year!
