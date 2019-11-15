Kelly Dodd Reveals Which Real Housewives Will Give Her the "Best Bravo Wedding Ever"

Moxy Chelsea
Let the wedding planning begin!
Just days after Kelly Dodd received a romantic proposal from Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is already thinking about her special day.
"I want to get married in Napa so a wine theme," Kelly shared with E! News exclusively at Moxy Chelsea's "Guess Who, B*tch!" game night in honor of BravoCon. "Ramona Singer wants to be a bridesmaid because she introduced me to my financé so I think that should be her deal. And Dorinda Medley wants to be officiating because she can officiate at weddings."
The bride-to-be continued, "I love Dorinda. I think it'll be the best Bravo wedding ever!"
On Wednesday evening, Kelly confirmed her relationship status on Instagram when showing off her new piece of bling.
"I can't believe I just got engaged!!" the Bravo star wrote from New York City. "@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince."
While Kelly has been feuding with some of her co-stars this season, friends like Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were quick to congratulate the couple online. They also celebrated in person Thursday night with fellow Bravo star LeeAnne Locken at Moxy Chelsea's party put on by Jamin Jamming Production.
"He proposed to me outside his terrace. He had beautiful flowers everywhere. He had some Dom Pérignon champagne with the fire going. He got on one knee and said ‘I love you so much. I want to be with you the rest of my life.' He is just the best," Kelly shared with us. "I found my prince."
While this weekend promises to be jam-packed with BravoCon happening in New York City, the couple hopes to find a location that they can call home together. As to where that is, it's to be determined!
"I don't know but we need to be together," Kelly proclaimed. "Ramona called Andy Cohen today about coming to New York and Andy said, ‘No way!'" Guess we will have to watch what happens!
Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
