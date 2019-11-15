Watch Chrissy Teigen Scare the Absolute Crap Out of John Legend

Chrissy Teigennever passes up an opportunity to troll John Legend.

People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive took on the hosting duties on Friday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the episode included a classic jump scare, but this time, with a twist. Instead of Legend scaring one of his guests like Ellen DeGeneres typically does, the singer was the one being scared. And by his very own wife!

The moment happened after the star shared a hilarious reimagined "All Of Me" music video (which the couple originally filmed in Italy the week of their 2013 wedding), this time starring DeGeneres appearing as a dancing handyman trying to seduce the singer.

As the video wrapped up, Legend said, "Don't tell Chrissy, guys. She'll be very, very, very, very jealous of Ellen." And then, out came the Queen of Twitter!

Popping out of the table next to her husband, Teigen yelled, "What are you f*#king talking about?!" as Legend let out a scream.