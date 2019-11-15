Hannah Jeter Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her Private Life With Derek Jeter and Their Kids

Hannah Jeter offered a rare glimpse into her private life with Derek Jeter and their two daughters for the 2019 Holiday issue of Editorialist Magazine.

Like many people, the couple's kids, Bella (2) and Story (9 months), have seen the former Yankees player on TV.

"They see their dad watch SportsCenter and all that," the cover star (née Hannah Jeter) said.

However, the 29-year-old model isn't big on screen time.

"We've sort of taken technology out of it," she explained. "I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on. I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me—being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination. I really value that."

In fact, the Sports Illustrated star said she makes runs to Michaels Craft stores "like, twice a week."

"Most days my husband comes home and he's like, ‘Holy crap'—because I'm covered in paint or glue," she said. "I was literally painting a birdhouse yesterday."

To be clear, the Jeters don't judge other parents for their views on kids' screen time.

"I think you do what works for you," she said. "But for us? These are the things that are important to me."