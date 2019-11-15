Priyanka Chopra Asked Lilly Singh to "Destroy" Nick Jonas With Turmeric Body Scrub At Their Wedding

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos, Scott Angelheart/NBC
by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019
Lilly Singh is officially the best wedding guest.
On Thursday, the A Little Late with Lilly Singh host stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed the special part she played in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' December 2018 wedding. The YouTuber had the honors of leading the Haldi ceremony, an Indian pre-wedding ritual that involves applying a turmeric paste on the couple's face and hands to bless them before their big day, at their couple's puja ceremony in Mumbai.
After breaking down the tradition for host James Corden, Lilly said that Priyanka wanted her to pile on the turmeric for Nick. "The thing here is that you're supposed to really give the brother-in-law a rough time," she explained. "So, I went to Priyanka and I said, like, ‘Can I go to town on this?' And she said, ‘Destroy him.'"
With her pal's blessing, Lilly did just that. "So, I ripped his shirt open," she continued. "Put my hand all the way down, definitely ripped out some of his nipple hair, like, for sure. And I went to town with the turmeric."
Thankfully, James had a picture from the ceremony on hand to show the audience. Referencing Nick's grin in the snap, Lilly said, "You can see it all over his face. He's having a great time."
Also reveling in the moment was Priyanka, who was candidly laughing next to Nick, and his brother Kevin Jonas, who can also be seen smiling in the picture. "Priyanka is certainly having a good time," James pointed out. "As is little Kevin up there. Look at little Kevin! Look at his face!"
Despite scoring an invite to Priyanka and Nick's wedding, Lilly told the late night host that neither one of them let her know about their engagement beforehand. In fact, she had no idea that they were even thinking about getting married!
"When I saw online, you know on Twitter, some rumors about her and Nick, I was like, ‘So, what's up with you and Nick? What's going on?'" Lilly recalled. "And she was like, ‘Lol…' Vague response, didn't' really tell me anything. And two months later, she's like, ‘So, I'm inviting you to Nick and I's wedding.' And I'm like, ‘WHAT?!'"
Watch Lilly dish about Priyanka and Nick's big day in the video above!
