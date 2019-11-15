Taylor Swift's BFF Selena Gomez Is "Sick and Extremely Angry" Over Scooter Braun Drama

The "Lover" singer then asked her fans to "please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."

"Scooter also manages several artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work," she added. "Please ask them for help with this—I'm hoping that maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote. I'm especially asking for help from The Carlyle Group, who put up money for the sale of my music to these two men. I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it."

Near the end of the post, Swift claimed she's "tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything." She then described her upcoming AMA's performance, the Netflix documentary and "any other recorded events" she planning to play until November 2020 as a "big question mark."

"I love you guys and I thought you should know what's been going on," she concluded.

Big Machine Label Group, which was founded by Borchetta, denied Swift's claim regarding the AMAs performance and Netflix documentary in a statement to NBC News.

"At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special," part of the statement read. "In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylors decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate."