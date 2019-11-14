Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer and More Stars Turn Out for TIME 100 Next Gala

Camila Cabello, Keke Palmerand more stars are taking over the red carpet at the TIME 100 Next Gala.

The leaders of tomorrow are coming out in fabulous style to represent their industries and causes at the TIME 100 Next Gala. This means that influential stars like Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer, Aly Raismanand so many more are being celebrated for their achievements by breaking out the bubbly and dancing the night away.

These young ingenues follow in the footsteps of the annual TIME 100 list, which recognizes the most influential public figures of the year. At this year's recent gala, musician Taylor Swift rocked everyone's socks off and it will likely be more of the same tonight.

Some of the stars who will be honored include,Henry Golding, Lili Reinhart, Billie Eilish, K-pop group Blackpink, Noah Centineo, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, tennis player Coco Gauff, Robert and Bindi Irwin, Jharrel Jerome, Megan Thee Stallion, singer Maggie Rogers, Mj Rodriguez and Lilli Singh.