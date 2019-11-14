Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer and More Stars Turn Out for TIME 100 Next Gala

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 6:09 PM

Camila CabelloKeke Palmerand more stars are taking over the red carpet at the TIME 100 Next Gala.

The leaders of tomorrow are coming out in fabulous style to represent their industries and causes at the TIME 100 Next Gala. This means that influential stars like Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer, Aly Raismanand so many more are being celebrated for their achievements by breaking out the bubbly and dancing the night away.

These young ingenues follow in the footsteps of the annual TIME 100 list, which recognizes the most influential public figures of the year. At this year's recent gala, musician Taylor Swift rocked everyone's socks off and it will likely be more of the same tonight. 

Some of the stars who will be honored include,Henry Golding, Lili Reinhart, Billie Eilish, K-pop group Blackpink, Noah Centineo, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, tennis player Coco Gauff, Robert and Bindi Irwin, Jharrel Jerome, Megan Thee Stallion, singer Maggie Rogers, Mj Rodriguez and Lilli Singh.    

To see some of their red carpet looks, check out the gallery below!

Camila Cabello, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Camila Cabello

We will "Never Be the Same" after seeing the performer in this showstopping dress.

Liza Koshy, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Liza Koshy

From Vine to the Met Gala, this YouTuber always knows how to make an impression.

Emma Chamberlain, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Emma Chamberlain

This generation's ultimate "It" girl pulls out all the stops for her appearance.

Ezra Miller, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Ezra Miller

Never one to disappoint, the star goes all out in a dramatic fur coat.

Maggie Rogers, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Maggie Rogers

The singer wears one of this year's biggest trends.

Keke Palmer, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Keke Palmer

Sorry, to this (wo)man, but no red carpet dress will ever get better than this.

Lili Reinhart, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star is all about drama, so it makes sense her drama would match.

Robert Irwin, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Robert Irwin

Crikey! They grow up so fast. 

Awkwafina, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Awkwafina

This red carpet look is on fleek.

Emily Weiss, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Emily Weiss

Good skin, flawless makeup and a killer outfit? Check.

Jeremy O. Harris, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Jeremy O. Harris

The Slave Play creator stunts in his coordinated ensemble.

Chanel Miller, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Chanel Miller

The activist walks the red carpet in a powerful and bold pantsuit.

Terri Irwin, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Terri Irwin

Robert and Bindi's biggest supporter turns our for a night of celebrations.

Aly Raisman, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Aly Raisman

This red carpet ensemble has us doing back flips it looks so good.

Adut Akech, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Adut Akech

The Model of the Year for 2019 proves why she was chosen for the title.

Jharrel Jerome, TIME 100 Next, Red Carpet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME

Jharrel Jerome

Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day was wrong.

