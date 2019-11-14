Rosalía, Sofia Carson and More Celebs Who Made the 2019 Latin Grammys Best Dressed List

Bring on the drama... the fashion drama, that is!

The 2019 Latin Grammys have officially commenced, which means music's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the stops for the fanciful affair at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. But if you're an avid viewer of the Latin Grammys, then you know that celebrities parade around in glitzy, glamorous and over-the-top designs that give the Met Gala a run for its money.

However, tonight marks a special occasion for the Latin Recording Academy, because they're celebrating 20 years! Kicking off the ceremony with a bang was Sofia Carson, who set the red carpet on fire with her jaw-dropping ensemble. The 26-year-old entertainer donned a hot pink design with a massive train.

Additionally, heads turned and the cameras lit up when Thalía entered the room wearing a red gown. She dazzled from head-to-toe by accessorizing with statement jewelry pieces and a few flashy poses.