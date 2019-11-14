The Bachelorette Australia’s Angie Kent Reveals Why Her Relationship With Carlin “Just Felt Right”

Ten
Angie Kent has found her fairy tale ending.
Thursday night's finale of The Bachelorette Australia saw the former Gogglebox star give her heart to fitness trainer Carlin Sterritt over fan-favourite Timm Hanly.
But despite the 29-year-old declaring Timm her "soulmate" at the final rose ceremony in Byron Bay, she tells E! News her relationship with Carlin "just felt right."
"I never feel like he judges me, it's always just me being me. That's just huge for any relationship—it was so easy straight away."
E! News caught up with the happy couple about their instant connection, life after the cameras stopped rolling and the one thing Angie wishes she could have done differently on the show.
During the finale episode, you said that Carlin was "the first person that you really felt a connection with." Why was it so important that you felt that straight away, rather than it being a slow burn?
A: Some of them were slow burns but with Carlin, the connection was quite instant. Just his energy walking on to the carpet. He was so calm, really genuine and he really looked me in the eye. He asked a lot about me. In those situations, I'm usually the one that's making people feel more calm, but he really took the time to get to know me. That just felt important at the time because it was such a vulnerable stage for me.
Carlin, how did you feel watching back Timm's one-on-one time with Angie?
C: One thing that Timm did was not tell us guys about how he was really feeling. A few of us were quite shocked when Timm kept coming back from his single dates with roses. He's the biggest [pot] stirrer, he loves to have a good time and it's hard to take him seriously because he's such a joker. But then seeing him come back [from dates], and mentioning that he does have a connection, I was like, ok, this guy could be a real contender for her. I never knew until I was watching the show, just how much he fell for her.
Have you been in contact with Timm since the final rose ceremony?
A: He reached out to me not long after the show, and we've spoken a few times [since then] and Carlin's obviously very aware of this. Carlin's spoken to Timm as well. He [Timm] is a great guy. He's been really supportive and just wanted what was best for me. And he loved Carlin. He was so happy for us.
Now that you've had a chance to get to know each other away from the cameras, what has surprised you most about one another?
C: I feel like we had a really great connection. We knew that we were similar in ways, but I just think we didn't know how similar we were. I think Angie was just so refreshed to see—and more and more as time went on—just how much we jell together.
A: It was really nice to spend time together and just to see that side of Carlin. He's not always so into talking about his emotions. We're dorky and we're constantly laughing, dancing and carrying on.
C: There's nothing that Angie does that surprises me or catches me off guard. I'm fully aware of how geeky she is! I think we both really connect in that way as well. Angie really allows me to be my most genuine self, even if that means just being a complete dork.
A: I love it when he's just himself and he doesn't have to worry about what other people are thinking and just…You do you boo! You do you.
Angie, now that you've been through the ringer, is there anything you would have done differently?
A: Even though it might seem so incredibly hectic and hard, I look back and I really wore my heart on my sleeve. I was just so vulnerable. I was there for what I have now and I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision.
I wish I didn't ugly cry so often towards the end! But you can't really change the way you cry, can you? Other than that, no, I don't think I would do anything differently. I fully embraced the experience and I'm quite happy with myself.