The Bachelorette Australia’s Angie Kent Reveals Why Her Relationship With Carlin “Just Felt Right”

Angie Kent has found her fairy tale ending.

Thursday night's finale of The Bachelorette Australia saw the former Gogglebox star give her heart to fitness trainer Carlin Sterritt over fan-favourite Timm Hanly.

But despite the 29-year-old declaring Timm her "soulmate" at the final rose ceremony in Byron Bay, she tells E! News her relationship with Carlin "just felt right."

"I never feel like he judges me, it's always just me being me. That's just huge for any relationship—it was so easy straight away."

E! News caught up with the happy couple about their instant connection, life after the cameras stopped rolling and the one thing Angie wishes she could have done differently on the show.

During the finale episode, you said that Carlin was "the first person that you really felt a connection with." Why was it so important that you felt that straight away, rather than it being a slow burn?

A: Some of them were slow burns but with Carlin, the connection was quite instant. Just his energy walking on to the carpet. He was so calm, really genuine and he really looked me in the eye. He asked a lot about me. In those situations, I'm usually the one that's making people feel more calm, but he really took the time to get to know me. That just felt important at the time because it was such a vulnerable stage for me.