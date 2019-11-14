Kevin Hart's Friend Involved in Car Crash Breaks Silence 2 Months After Accident

It's been two months since Kevin Hart was involved in a car crash.

On Thursday, Rebecca Broxterman, who was in the vehicle with Hart, took to Instagram to speak out about the incident.

"GRATEFUL and BLESSED," she wrote alongside photos of her fiancé Jared Black, who was also involved in the accident, recovering in the hospital. "September 1, 2019 was the scariest day of my life. God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need."

She then looked back at a post she wrote just weeks after the accident.

"First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that's what matters the most! It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team," she wrote in a post dated Sept. 17, 2019. "The scariest part for Jared and I was being separated after both being airlifted to UCLA. Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us! Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that's what matters the most. This could've had a completely different outcome and we feel so blessed that it was not any worse. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for all of the prayers, phone calls, texts and messages. It means the world to us that we feel so much love and support from you all at this time! I will keep you all updated as we embark on this new journey!"