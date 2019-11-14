Goop's $2.6 Million Holiday Gift Guides Even Include a Flight to Space

That special time of year has finally arrived: goop's 2019 Holiday Gift Guides have officially dropped.

As has become customary for Gwyneth Paltrow's headline-making brand, the company has unveiled its digital gift guides just in time for the fast-approaching holiday season. And, with 10 categories of items, there's truly a present for everyone—from a $9 dental floss stocking stuffer to a year of nature expeditions for $1.3 million. Rest assured, they are indeed as extravagant and extra as we've come to expect.

We've learned over the years that goop takes the art of gifting very seriously and, as the company proclaimed, the categorized guides are "the fruits of an entire year's worth of our gift-researching labor." Since goop is always on the hunt for the best, it's no surprise these guides amount to roughly $2.6 million in merchandise.

So, what will those many dollars get you for your nearest and dearest? For the "wellness junkie" in your life, it could be a $2,200 rowing machine or $800 hydroponic micro garden. Got a guy? How about a $300 chrome razor.