Tom Hanks' Son Colin Had the Sweetest Reaction to Seeing Dad Onscreen for the First Time

Tom Hanks' first TV role was cause for celebration for his whole family...almost.

During a chat with actress Renée Zellweger for the Variety Studio: Actors on Actors series, the Oscar-winning actor recalled his then-toddler son Colin Hanks' adorable reaction to seeing his dad on TV for the first time. The year: 1980. The setting: A guest spot on the popular series The Love Boat.

"I was on the friggin' Love Boat and when it aired that night, I can't tell you what it meant to my world. My fifth grade teacher called me up," Tom recalled. "I couldn't afford a party so we just watched it with the kids. My son Colin, he was only like 3 maybe, 3 or 4, and at the end of The Love Boat, it's sailing away and they show the closing credits and he started crying. And I said, 'Why are you crying?' He says, ''Cause you're going away on the Love Boat.' He thought I was on that boat, sailing away. It was really very sweet."