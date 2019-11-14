Kaitlyn Bristowe Is "Mortified" By Her Interaction With the Kardashians at the 2019 PCAs

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 9:08 AM
That escalated quickly!
Kaitlyn Bristowe is a very popular reality TV celebrity in her own right, but that still doesn't mean she doesn't get starstruck from time to time. The former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestant made an appearance at the 2019 People's Choice Awards on Sunday and had a less than stellar run in with the Kardashian family. Kaitlyn recalled the hilariously uncomfortable moment on her podcast Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe this week.
"I have a confession. And it was from that night [at the People's Choice Awards]," Kaitlyn started off her candid revelation. "Everyone's probably expecting this to be way worse than it is ‘cause I was, like, ‘I had the most embarrassing thing happen to me in front of the Kardashians'…I'm a little mortified. So, you know when you see people on TV, and you think you're friends with them?"
We've all been there! Unfortunately, Kaitlyn's experience happened with the biggest stars in the world. "Okay. And so, I think that happens with me because [fans] watch my social media all the time, and they're like, ‘Hey!' And then they're like, ‘Oh, it's you.'" she shared of her own experience with fans. "Well, I did that to them, but I didn't stop there. I just walked right up to the Kardashians."
We wish that was the end of it, but unfortunately the story got even more hilariously cringeworthy.
"There was Kim [Kardashian], Khloe [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kris [Jenner]… And I walked right up, and I was like, ‘Hey!' And they looked at me and went, ‘Hey!' And I don't know if they were just being nice or if they watch the show," she shared. "I don't know. Apparently, they watch the show, so I'm just going to pretend that they know who I am. And well, I said, ‘I fall asleep to you guys every night. It's so comforting!' And Kourtney was like, ‘Thanks.' And they all just looked at me like, ‘She cray.'"
Luckily for Kaitlyn, it was Kourtney to the rescue! "Kourtney really looked at me like she knew," Kaitlyn explained. "She was like, ‘It's good to see you!' So, I'm like, ‘Yeah!' And then I started bowing down to them…I did not play it cool…I literally started bowing to them, and Jason was like, ‘Let's go find our seats.' And I was like, ‘Oh God. Bye. See you never'…I mean, I'm sure it's not the first time someone's bowed down to them and told them they watched the show…But they're such a presence."
It may have been embarrassing, but at least she got a great story out of it!
