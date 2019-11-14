Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Have Really Only Been Together a Year

"What a difference a year makes."

Be it ever so trite, that phrase was nonetheless top of mind when Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane arrived at the CMA Awards last night. Because in 2018, when the couple posed together at Nashville's annual celebration of country music, their second joint carpet coming just one night after their debut at the BMI Country Awards, their pairing was still in the very nascent stage, with his rep telling E! News the relationship was brand new.

They'd skipped past getting to know you, having been platonically connected for years, so it wasn't entirely unexpected that their romance would move at a faster clip than most. And while it may have seemed positively languid for Bushnell, who got engaged for the first time to Bachelor Ben Higgins after mere weeks of helicopter rides and hot tub make-out sessions, here they are just 12 months later, newly married, living together in Nashville and discussing the next step on what has already been an amazing journey. (Who needs a fantasy suite when your country music star boyfriend can sweep you off to St. Lucia, Maui and all over Europe?)