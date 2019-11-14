CMA Awards 2019's Best Candid Moments Involve Selfies, Smooches and So Much More

The 2019 CMA Awards just reminded fans why it's "Country Music's Biggest Night."

Several stars walked the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. From the big-name nominees—like Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Lil Nas X—to the celebrity superfans—like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Gwen Stefani and Gigi Hadid—there were tons of A-listers at the 53rd annual award show.

Carrie Underwood hosted the event along with Reba McEntire and Dolly PartonLuke Combs and Kacey Musgraves were the big winners of the night, taking home two trophies each. The "Hurricane" singer was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and won Song of the Year for his hit "Beautiful Crazy" with Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford. As for Musgraves, she was named Female Vocalist of the Year and won CMA Music Video of the Year for "Rainbow." In addition, Maren Morris, who headed into the night with the most nominations, won album of the Year for GIRL, and Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year.

There were also tons of star-studded performances. Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Thomas Rhett and Lady Antebellum were just a few of the artists to take the big stage.

While viewers were able to catch most of the action on their screens, there were still some candid moments fans didn't get to see. To a few examples, check out the gallery.

Kelsea Ballerini, Gigi Hadid, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

Kelsea Ballerini & Gigi Hadid

Say cheese!

Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Reese Witherspoon, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini & Reese Witherspoon

We wonder what these three were chatting about backstage!

Gwen Stefani, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

Gwen Stefani, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney

This selfie is B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

Blake Shelton, Danielle Bradbery, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

Blake Shelton & Danielle Bradbery

The Single of the Year winner gives the artist a sweet squeeze.

Reba McEntire, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA

Reba McEntire

Fancy! The singer looks radiant in red as she co-hosts the award show.

Thomas Rhett, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA

Thomas Rhett

The Male Vocalist of the Year is all smiles backstage.

Maren Morris, Lindsay Ell, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

Maren Morris, Lindsay Ell

The ladies enjoy a quick chat during the award show.

Pink, Sheryl Crow, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Pink & Sheryl Crow

It looks like Crow is a fan of Pink, too!

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Morgan Evans & Kelsea Ballerini

The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee gets a precious peck from her main man.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker

How cute are these two on the red carpet?

Kacey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves & Gigi Hadid

The Female Vocalist of the Year winner and the supermodel go glam for the big award show.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor couple shares a kiss on the red carpet. 

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood

The "Cry Pretty" star gives a quick wave before heading inside to fulfill her hosting duties.

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

ABC/Image Group LA

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

The newlyweds show off their wedding bands on the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

No Big Little Lies! The Oscar winner is having a blast at this year's event.

Jim Gaffigan, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jim Gaffigan

Careful, Jim!

Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

John Shearer/WireImage

Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant

The Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress looks pretty in pink and receives a sweet smooch on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2019 CMA Awards, Candids

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The couple enjoys a date night and celebrates the singer's two nominations.

Congrats to all of the winners!

