See All The Stylish Looks From PrettyLittleThing & E!’s Sunset Soirée

  • By
    &

by Melissa Ong | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 6:12 PM

By E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
PrettyLittleThing Summer Soiree

There ain't no party like a PrettyLittleThing party!

The online fashion retailer together with E! hosted a sunset soirée at Luna Park on Thursday night, complete with Insta-worthy views of Sydney Harbour—and of course, plenty of pink!

The stylish guest list included former The Bachelor Australia contestants Monique MorleySogand Mohtat and Sophie Tieman, and Love Island Australia star Cassidy McGill, as well as a host of Australian social stars and models.

With many sporting pieces from PrettyLittleThing's latest collaboration with Little Mix, needless to say, there was no shortage of inspiration for party season. 

From neon minis to thigh-high boots, keep scrolling to check out the best looks of the night.

Read

PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix Collection: 9 Outfits We Need

PrettyLittleThing, Summer Soiree

Sogand Mohtat

PrettyLittleThing, Summer Soiree

Monique Morley

PrettyLittleThing, Summer Soiree

Ksenija Lukich

Article continues below

PrettyLittleThing, Summer Soiree

Rachael Brook & Sally Jo

PrettyLittleThing, Summer Soiree

Amarni Skaf

PrettyLittleThing, Summer Soiree

Kate Robinson

Article continues below

PrettyLittleThing Summer Soiree

Tasha Ross & Rosy Reilly

PrettyLittleThing, Summer Soiree

Jemma Antonios

PrettyLittleThing Summer Soiree

Rosie Green & Jaye Green

Article continues below

PrettyLittleThing Summer Soiree

Bec Stewart

PrettyLittleThing Summer Soiree

Ella Golding

PrettyLittleThing Summer Soiree

Clara Famularo & Yagan Moore

Article continues below

PrettyLittleThing Summer Soiree

Ali Blakey

PrettyLittleThing Summer Soiree

Nathalie Sader

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.