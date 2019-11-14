See All The Stylish Looks From PrettyLittleThing & E!’s Sunset Soirée

by Melissa Ong | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 6:12 PM
By E! & PrettyLittleThing
There ain't no party like a PrettyLittleThing party!
The online fashion retailer together with E! hosted a sunset soirée at Luna Park on Thursday night, complete with Insta-worthy views of Sydney Harbour—and of course, plenty of pink!
The stylish guest list included former The Bachelor Australia contestants Monique Morley, Sogand Mohtat and Sophie Tieman, and Love Island Australia star Cassidy McGill, as well as a host of Australian social stars and models.
With many sporting pieces from PrettyLittleThing's latest collaboration with Little Mix, needless to say, there was no shortage of inspiration for party season.
From neon minis to thigh-high boots, keep scrolling to check out the best looks of the night.
