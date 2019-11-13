Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Is Engaged to Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal

There's one less cougar on the loose in Orange County.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is engaged to Rick Leventhal.

"Dreams do come true," the Fox News correspondent shared on Instagram when announcing the big news.

Kelly also confirmed the engagement while showing off her new piece of bling. "I can't believe I just got engaged!!" she wrote from New York City. "@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince"

As soon as the news was revealed, more than a few excited fans and co-stars couldn't help but congratulate the Bravo star on her new relationship status.

"OMG!!! I'm so happy for you!" Braunwyn Windham-Burke wrote in the comments section. "Can't wait to see you tomorrow and celebrate!!"

Emily Simpson added, "Yay!!! Congrats! Can't wait to celebrate tomorrow."

Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal

While Real Housewives of Orange County fans haven't been able to meet Rick on the Bravo reality show just yet, the pair has been open about their love story on Instagram.

Whether attending charity events in Dallas or enjoying trips to Toronto, their whirlwind romance has spanned across the country. But through it all, their chemistry and love for one another can't be denied.

"5 different countries in six weeks .. England, Italy, Netherlands, USA, Canada," Kelly previously shared on Instagram. "You are my prince . @rickleventhal."

Without further ado, congratulations you two! Let's plan a wedding!

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

