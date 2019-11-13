Pink's Kids Steal the Show in Western Wear at the 2019 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage
Pink's kids are once again stealing the show.
Following their successful weekend at the 2019 Peoples' Choice Awards, the family-of-four headed on down to Nashville, Ten. for the 2019 CMA Awards, where the singer will be performing onstage. This also gave the fashionable fam the opportunity to show off their country ensembles in fabulous style. Even little Jameson Moon got in on the action by sporting a pair of cowboy boots and hat, along with a bedazzled suit jacket. One could even say that he's dressed as a rhinestone cowboy.
Jameson's big sister Willow Sage went for a more subtle look by sporting a rocker pair of boots and a white dress with two horses on it.
As for Carey and Pink, the parental units kept things simple chic in their black and orange ensembles.
All in all, this is one country western family that deserves a hearty howdy!
Tonight, Pink will join Chris Stapleton on the Firestone Arena stage to perform their hit song "Love Me Anyway."
While country music isn't exactly Pink's forté, many are looking forward to seeing the singer onstage, especially after she made a rousing acceptance speech at the PCAs. Those who watched will recall that the mother-of-two emotionally told fans, "I don't care about your politics; I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people who that don't have what you have. Help them get it. There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help. Stop fighting each other. Get together with your friends and change the f—king world."
Other stars will likely follow suit at tonight's show, with Jennifer Nettles already making a passionate demand for "equal play" on country music radio.
To see who wins at tonight's show, check out the winners list here!