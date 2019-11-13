Pink's Kids Steal the Show in Western Wear at the 2019 CMA Awards

Pink's kids are once again stealing the show.

Following their successful weekend at the 2019 Peoples' Choice Awards, the family-of-four headed on down to Nashville, Ten. for the 2019 CMA Awards, where the singer will be performing onstage. This also gave the fashionable fam the opportunity to show off their country ensembles in fabulous style. Even little Jameson Moon got in on the action by sporting a pair of cowboy boots and hat, along with a bedazzled suit jacket. One could even say that he's dressed as a rhinestone cowboy.

Jameson's big sister Willow Sage went for a more subtle look by sporting a rocker pair of boots and a white dress with two horses on it.

As for Carey and Pink, the parental units kept things simple chic in their black and orange ensembles.

All in all, this is one country western family that deserves a hearty howdy!