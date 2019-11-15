Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 3:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Amazon's Black Friday deals!
Not sure what to get the special lady in your life this year? You can score this Michael Kors chain messenger bag for $109 from $348. Not sure what to get the most important gent in your world? How about this black matte Fossil watch at $75 from $115.
With cyber deals happening now—with more discounts coming on Black Friday—we've handpicked home decor, furniture, kitchen, clothing, smart devices, and electronics so you don't have to! But hurry, quantities are limited, so plan ahead to get yours before they are gone! Our favorite? This festive wine rack, of course.
Here are 13 of our favorites below.
Put all your essentials in this stylish signature MK canvas bag with chain detail. Black Friday Sale: that's 67% off!
Bling your wrist out with this black matte Fossil watch. Black Friday sale: that's 40% off!
You'll vacuum in half the time with this light and sleekly-designed Shark home cleaning device. Black Friday sale: that's 30% off!
Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cook, sauté, steam, and warm all your dishes up to 70% faster thanks to this all-in-one device. Black Friday sale: that's 44% off!
This giant screen offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500, 000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV. Black Friday sale: that's 61% off!
The electric fryer includes 1 large and 2 smaller stainless-steel frying baskets-make 1 big batch or 2 smaller batches at a time. Black Friday sale: that's 41% off!
Give the ultimate cooking gift to the at-home chef in your life! Black Friday sale: that's 40% off!
Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more with this all-in-one Echo with Alexa. Black Friday Sale: that's 34% off!
Reduce harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air with this chic-and-sleek air purifier. Black Friday sale: that's 43% off!
Listen to all your favorite tunes, podcasts and recordings with these stylish professional headphones.
Display all your favorite reds with this festive and cozy wine rack. Black Friday sale: that's 52% off!
Give every writer in your life the gift of a workable space to make creative writing magic happen! Black Friday sale: that's 50% off!
Now with Audible, listen to the world's largest library of audiobooks. Pair with Bluetooth to take the story with you anytime, anywhere. Add an unlimited reading on-the-go with an Amazon Kindle subscription. Black Friday sale: save 50$!
