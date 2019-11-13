See Every Couple on the Red Carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage
It's time for the 2019 CMA Awards!
Stars are beginning to arrive at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the ceremony, which will honor the artists dominating country music over the last year. But, before the winners are announced, stars are hitting the red carpet to show of their award show style. Celeb couples like Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who recently announced their pregnancy news, are making the award show a date night tonight.
Morris, who is set to perform during the ceremony, shared her exciting baby news with the world in late October.
"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," the singer wrote on social media. "See you in 2020, little one."
For the CMAs red carpet, Morris picked a gorgeous baby blue (in honor of her son) gown.
Morris and Hurd aren't the only celebs making tonight at date night at the CMA Awards! Newlyweds Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, who just tied the knot last month, also walked the red carpet together ahead of the ceremony, as well as Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher!
Take a look below to see all of the celeb couples at the 2019 CMA Awards!
John Shearer/WireImage
Brendan McLoughlin & Miranda Lambert
Pretty in pink! The country superstar, wearing a beautiful magenta dress, hits the red carpet with her husband.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell
Husband and wife! Just weeks after tying the knot, the "Big Big Plans" star and the Bachelor alum walk the red carpet together at the award show.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jon Pardi & Summer Duncan
The "Heartache Medication" singer walks to the red carpet with his new fiancée. The couple got engaged in October during his show in Nashville.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Mike Fisher & Carrie Underwood
The country music superstar smiles for cameras alongside her husband, before heading inside to co-host the award show.
John Shearer/WireImage
Carly Pearce & Michael Ray
The newlyweds hit the red carpet together on Wednesday, just over a month after saying "I do." The couple wed in a romantic ceremony outside of Nashville in early October.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Tyler Rich & Sabina Gadecki
It's the newlywed game! The country singer and the actress also recently tied the knot, exchanging vows in Tennessee in September!
John Shearer/WireImage
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Baby blue! The superstar singer paid tribute to her baby boy on the way by wearing a light blue color to the award show.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Danielle Bradbery & Brent Hernandez
Lady in red! The "Sway" singer stunned on the red carpet in this one-shoulder dress while accompanied by her beau.
John Shearer/WireImage
Walker Hayes & Laney Beville
The "Don't Let Her" artist and wife Laney smile for cameras on the red carpet.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Gabi Dugal & Scotty McCreery
The American Idol alum made a stylish arrival to the award show with his wife Gabi.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
The musicians, who tied the knot in 2013, pose together ahead of the ceremony.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner
The artists, who met on American Idol in 2018 and got engaged earlier this year, recently tied the knot in Texas.
The 2019 CMA Awards start at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
