Maren Morris' 2019 CMA Awards Gown Includes a Special Nod to Her Baby Boy

She's practically glowing! 

Maren Morris arrived to the 2019 CMA Awards in style. The country music superstar and mama-to-be knows a thing or two about rocking a red carpet, and on the biggest night in country music, she did not disappoint. The musician and fashionista showed up wearing a gorgeous powder blue ballgown with a front cut-out and she's giving us major Cinderella vibes. 

But best of all, the "Girl" singer also chose this look for a specific reason. During the red carpet, Morris revealed to E! News that she wore blue as a nod to her pregnancy—the country singer is expecting a baby boy in early 2020 with husband Andrew Hurd. The two have been giving fans all of the sweet details since announcing the pregnancy in October. Marris also shared with us that she's about 20 weeks pregnant. 

The mother-to-be also opted for a simple hair look wearing her locks in loose waves and going for a natural makeup look, letting her pregnancy glow speak for itself.

The singer might be busy keeping up with her busy schedule, marriage and pregnancy, but she's clearly also prioritizing her awards season glamour. 

Plus, finding time to stay calm throughout all of it. "The zen of Awards Week commences," she posted on Instagram. "May your spray tans be even and your spanx be seamless." From the looks of her stunning wardrobe choice, it looks like she followed her own good advice. 

Her husband and country star also dressed to impress donning a black suit with navy blue lapels—another nod to the couple's little one on the way? 

The 33-year-old father-to-be added that he's proud of his wife and happy to be at the 2019 CMA Awards as a "party of three." 

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Morris also opened up about her pregnancy on the red carpet, sharing that she's craving all the carbs and that after the awards show ceremony, she's about to head out for a burger. Sounds like the perfect ending to what's about to be a legendary night!

The country star is nominated for a whopping five categories tonight including, Album of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year. 

Maren may feel most comfortable behind a microphone, but she's also amazing in-front of the camera when it comes to her iconic red carpet style. "She loves fashion and is full of surprises," her stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer shared with E! News exclusively before her appearance at the ACM Awards in April. "She has an innate sense of who she is. Every look stands out because she's wearing them." 

Looks like she's following her heart and continuing the trend. You go, girl. 

