Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend Austin Wilson Is a ''Good Influence'' And Also Sober

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 3:05 PM
Demi Lovato has a new man in her life.
She made the big reveal on her Instagram by sharing a photo of herself and her boo Austin Wilson late Tuesday night. While it wasn't an all-out declaration of her love, a cozy pic and heart emoji conveyed all people needed to know: Demi is taken.
Nonetheless, fans are still dying to know more about the man who is lucky enough to be with the pop star. Fortunately, if you're one of those fans, you came to the right place. A source exclusively tells E! News that Demi met the model through the new friend group she hangs out with, a majority of whom are sober. The source says, "The romance was a whirlwind and they became romantic very recently."
It seems that their shared experiences are what led to the quick courtship. The insider says that his journey to sobriety is similar to Demi's, so he "can relate to her on that level and has been very empathetic to her struggles."
"Demi loves that they share the same values and are on the same page about their health and wellbeing. Demi thinks he is a good influence and a positive light to be around," the source explains.
The most important thing is that he makes her "really happy," even when they're doing the smallest of things. For example, the source says they enjoy staying in at her Los Angeles home, where they order take-out and spend a lot of time "enjoying each others company."
Previously, the 27-year-old was dating The Bachelorette star Mike Johnson but that appeared to fizzle out quite quickly, especially after he asked out Keke Palmeron live television and said that Demi "kisses really well."
Good thing is, Austin appears to be content with keeping details of their romance to himself. The source says, "Everything is still very fresh but they have been being low-key hanging out."
Do you smell that? It's an aroma of love in the air.
